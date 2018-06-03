Clicks41
Cardinal Woelki Advocates For Protestant Communion In Individual Cases
Protestant spouses in a mixed marriage can "in individual cases" receive Holy Communion, the ultraliberal Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki has claimed.
According to German agency KNA (June 3), Wolki said in Bergisch Gladbach that the decision should be left to the priest and "personal conscience" although the discipline of the sacraments is not subject to private decisions.
The only reason why Woelki opposes a document of the German bishops allowing Protestant Communion is that alleged "exceptions should not be codified as norms".
Woelki admitted that Protestant Communion is “already for a long time” pastoral praxis in Germany.
The next step is already to give Communion to non -Christians.
Picture: Rainer Maria Woelki, © Raimond Spekking, CC BY-SA, #newsMagwgmtjtx
According to German agency KNA (June 3), Wolki said in Bergisch Gladbach that the decision should be left to the priest and "personal conscience" although the discipline of the sacraments is not subject to private decisions.
The only reason why Woelki opposes a document of the German bishops allowing Protestant Communion is that alleged "exceptions should not be codified as norms".
Woelki admitted that Protestant Communion is “already for a long time” pastoral praxis in Germany.
The next step is already to give Communion to non -Christians.
Picture: Rainer Maria Woelki, © Raimond Spekking, CC BY-SA, #newsMagwgmtjtx