Late Cardinal Etchegaray Was “Staunch opponent” of Archbishop Lefebvre

Cardinal Roger Etchegaray, 96, who died on September 4, was one of the main culprits of the conflict between the French bishops and Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, the founder of the Priestly Fraternity of St Pius X (SSPX), writes FSSPX.News.While capitulating to the challenges of “modernity” and obstinately implementing the fatal conciliar “reforms“, Etchegaray “brutally opposed” Lefebvre’s successful renewal of the priesthood and the liturgy.In the early 70s, he called Lefebvre's reform-seminary in Ecône, Switzerland, a “wild seminary“ that was “destined to fail” and “in six months will no longer exist”. In reality, the seminaries of the French council bishops collapsed one after the other.Although Etchegaray had failed as a bishop, John Paul II made him a cardinal and chief-promotor the Assisi syncretism.John Paul also named him the president of the “Great Jubilee Committee” of the year 2000 where he became the architect of John Paul’s “great apology“ to the world.Etchegaray was unable to learn from his mistakes. Still in September 2012 he wrote on La Croix that he was “afraid“ of a “possible rapprochement with the Lefebvrists.“