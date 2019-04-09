Clicks209
en.news
3

Austrian Bishop Presents Crucified Frog

Innsbruck Bishop Hermann Glettler presents a crucified frog in a 2018 documentary on the alleged Austrian "artist" Christian Eisenberger, 40 (video below).

He calls his Jesus frog “very provocative" feigning that "it is not destined for a wider public” although he displays it salaciously on camera to a wider public.

Glettler got himself into the news with a Jesus Clock, a gym hall eucharist, the slogan "as long as God has a beard, I'm a feminist," and a plastic chasuble.

#newsSqmcmgsagr

CatMuse
I think you need to remove this post in all fairness. We are in passiontide and I think this is blasphemy porn. Nobody needs to be looking at it.
  • Report
Lalanz
Pray for him, he is guilty of mockery
  • Report
Lalanz
He needs to be excommunicated!!!
  • Report
