Austrian Bishop Presents Crucified Frog

Innsbruck Bishop Hermann Glettler presents a crucified frog in a 2018 documentary on the alleged Austrian "artist" Christian Eisenberger, 40 (video below).
He calls his Jesus frog “very provocative" feigning that "it is not destined for a wider public” although he displays it salaciously on camera to a wider public.
Glettler got himself into the news with a Jesus Clock, a gym hall eucharist, the slogan "as long as God has a beard, I'm a feminist," and a plastic chasuble.
