Bishop Schneider: “There Is a Plan to Islamize Europe”

LaFedeQuotidiana.it (July 15) asked Kazakhstan Bishop Athanasius Schneider whether there is a risk of an islamisation of the West. His answer, “There is no such a risk, rather islamisation already progresses at full speed."According to Schneider there is “a plan orchestrated by international powers to change the Christian and national identity of the European peoples”.He added, “These powers use the enormous moral potential of the Church and their structures to achieve their anti-Christian and anti-European goal more effectively.”