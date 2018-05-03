Clicks76
Document Leaked: Germans Justify Protestant Communion With Francis and Amoris Laetitia
Protestant Communion will be "allowed" in Germany in the name of a „living tradition" of Catholic theology.
The German weekly Tagespost (May 2) has seen the yet unpublished document of the German bishops that will "allow" the sacrilege.
The document refers to Francis who in November 2015 visited the Lutheran parish in Rome and suggested that couples living in mixed marriages should "pray" and "then go forward” [and receive Communion].
The sacrilegious document further quotes Amoris Laetitia (37) that calls for making room for the "conscience": “We have been called to form consciences, not to replace them.”
In the practical implementation this means that "conscience" is used in order to promote conscienceless behaviour.
The main sentence of the document claims that “all” Protestants living in a mixed marriage may receive Communion after “a careful examination” and a "decision in their conscience".
Priests are called to “respect the truth and freedom of the Holy Spirit”. In other words: They are forced to act against the Catholic faith.
Picture: Reinhard Marx, Rainer Maria Woelki, © Raimond Spekking, CC BY-SA, #newsAcdxrdzyyl
