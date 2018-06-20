Clicks155
Francis On Dubia – “Not The Ecclesial Way Of Doing Things”
In a June 20 interview with the oligarch agency Reuters (June 20), Pope Francis made the very unlikely claim that he heard about the four Cardinals’ “Dubia” on Amoris Laetitia “from the newspaper” calling this "a way of doing things that is, let's say, not ecclesial".
This can only mean that Francis is reading newspaper instead of taking care of his correspondence. The Dubia were submitted to him in 2016. Francis has ignored them every since.
Among other topics of the interview, Francis called on Europe to accept mass-immigration into Europe, “You cannot reject people who arrive.” Europe needs facing a demographic winter “more immigrants”. He did not care about the demographic winter that is already hitting those poor countries who lose their young population to rich Western states because of emigration.
Francis further said that he wants more women to head Vatican departments because they were [allegedly] “better at resolving conflicts” [a think that is not commonly known].
The controversial Vatican negotiations with China are according to Francis “at a good point”.
Asked about a resignation, Francis said: “Right now, I am not even thinking about it.”
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsUxvbcfkads
