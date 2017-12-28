Clicks926
Benedict XVI To Cardinal Müller
Benedict XVI has written to Cardinal Müller that a priest and, even more so, a bishop or cardinal "is never simply in retirement". The former pope's words are contained in a Festschrift for Müller's 70th birthday for which Benedict wrote an introduction.
Benedict writes that Paul VI wished that higher positions in the Roman Curia are conferred only for five years but glosses over the fact that this alleged rule has been applied only by Pope Frances and only in the case of Müller.
At least Benedict offers Müller a booby prize telling him that he still may "serve the Faith publicly" as priest and theologian.
