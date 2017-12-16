Clicks37
Francis Confirmed Gänswein and Marini
Pope Francis allegedly confirmed Archbishop Georg Gänswein as Prefect of the Papal Household and Monsignor Guido Marini as Master of Papal Ceremonies. Guido Horst reports this as “certain” in the newspaper Die Tagespost (December 15).
When sacking Cardinal Müller, Francis had still used the argument that he wanted to limit curial appointments to five years.
Horst wonders why the Vatican does not report the news in its bulletin to end contrary rumours.
Picture: © Jeffrey Bruno, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsMhkslbsqnm
