Rodríguez Maradiaga is Francis' Kingmaker
Tegucigalpa Cardinal Oscar Rodríguez Maradiaga is the main influence on Francis' appointments, writes John Allen on AngelusNews.com (January 8).
Rodríguez is deeply involved in homosexual and financial scandals.
According to Allen, the Honduran cardinal was behind the nomination of the radical pro-gay Blase Cupich to Chicago.
However, Alan points out that Francis has a handful of key people he trusts on certain matters, "but no one other than him is really steering the whole”.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsGdbeqmcmmu
