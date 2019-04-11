Nicaragua Auxiliary Bishop Called to Rome “Indefinitely”

Pope Francis has called Auxiliary Bishop Silvio José Báez OCD, 60, the Vicar general of Managua Archdiocese, to Rome for an indefinite period of time.Since April 2018, Nicaragua is rocked by protests against the authoritarian President Daniel Ortega who was re-elected in 2016. The US regime has repeatedly backed the protests.A flattering report in the New York Times, a leading voice of the U.S. Gay and Abortion Regime, called Báez in July 2018 the “face of the opposition.”