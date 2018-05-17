„Conservative“ Bishop Participates in Gay-Propaganda Event

gaynews.it

Father Paolo Cugini, a parish-priest in the diocese of Reggio Emilia, Italy, organises on May 20 a “vigil” against “homophobia”.After protests, Reggio Emilia Bishop Massimo Camisasca decided not only to allow the event but to join, writesCatholics will organize a public prayer of reparation in front of the bishop's house.Camisasca belongs to the groupand was in 1985 a co-founder of their. He was made a bishop in 2012.was considered in Italy a stronghold of "conservative" Catholicism but it quickly crumbled after the election of Francis.In 2015, Camisasca was slammed by the commercial media for supporting “Courage”, an organisation that assists homosexuals in overcoming their disorder.