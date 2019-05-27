Is He Joking? Francis’ Confusion Strategy: “Value Tradition”

Pope Francis told the Albanian Byzantine-Catholics of Lungro, Italy, to "preserve their traditions in fidelity."
During a May 25 Vatican audience he remembered the bishops, priests, religious and parents who have "faithfully guarded and handed down the riches of your beautiful tradition.”
He admonished the current generation to “pass on to the new generations that spiritual patrimony.”
Two days earlier, Francis prompted another audience "to let go traditions" and to “renounce the desire of clarity and order.”
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsVspedibanz
Clicks102
- Report
Social networks