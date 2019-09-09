Francis Wears Tribal Headgear Standig for Ritual Violence, Enslavement

Kohima Bishop James Thoppil, 60, Nagaland, North-Eastern India, presented Pope Francis on May 28 with a Naga tribal headgear.Francis, immediately put it on (picture). The Naga tribes use the headgear in ceremonies when preparing for the hunting season. Naga tribes are infamous for killing and decapitating opposing warriors.Their headhunting aims at displaying the mortification of the rival, ritual violence, cosmological balance, manhood and prestige. They believe that the victim will be a slave in the afterlife.