The Homosexualists Were Stronger: Bishop Tobin Gives In

Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin, USA, “regrets” that his moderate comments on gay marches turned out to be "so controversial" and "offensive to some", especially the "gay community”.
In a June 2 statement he did not revoke his words but expressed his “understanding" why some individuals took offense.
Tobin is weighing his words very carefully to please both sides. He expresses his "love" and "respect" for the "members of the gay community” even calling individuals who give in to homosexual attraction - he should have said: temptation - "beloved children of God".
Mortal sin like homosexual fornication leads to the loss of charity, the privation of sanctifying grace and to eternal death of hell (CCC 1861).
