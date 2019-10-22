A Pretext: The “Crimes” Attributed to the Heralds of the Gospel

The Brazilian oligarch-newspaper Globo.com (October 20) published a biased article about the Heralds of the Gospel accusing them of “psychological abuses” and “humiliation.”An anonymous author, identified as “Fantástico,” heard 23 disaffected former students or members of the Heralds who run 15 schools in Brazil with about 700 students.He also produced a video where almost all accusers shun showing their faces.Fantástico accuses the boarding school in Santa Inês near Sao Paolo where the Heralds have also built a beautiful castle and church.A mother alleges that her son was “afraid to come home” because he believed that “salvation was only inside the Heralds.”A certain Alex spent [voluntary] 18 years as a Herald and says that he “is still recovering from his traumas.” Nobody knows what his real problems are. He recounts that he learned to shoot.A woman, a former boarder, said that one morning she woke up with her intimate region bleeding irritated and swollen. She insinuated she has been “drugged.”Another girl said that the founder, Father João Clá, “kissed her on the mouth after Mass in the sacristy.”"This statement of kiss on the mouth is slander,” Father Alex Barbosa de Brito, a spokesman for the Heralds, replied.Somebody else accused the Heralds of “racism” as most of them were “blond with clear eyes” while darker members would be relegated to the kitchen. However, none of the leading Heralds is particularly “blond”.Only last year, a local prosecutor refused to follow up on trumped-up charges.Now, the accusers have tried again. A report of the prosecutor was leaked to Fantástico which is a crime.The prosecutor found that the pupils “cannot own a cell phone,” but they have access to landlines and there is a messenger system.They noticed that in the pupils’ rooms “there are no photos of relatives or friends” but of Father Clá and of people “exalted by the Heralds” , likely saints.The prosecutor also didn’t find “books about Brazilian history” or “even national literature,” which likely is no crime.