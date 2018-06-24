Clicks1
Poland: Western Regimes Promote Leftwing Gay-Ideology in Poland
The ambassadors of 53 countries, almost all of them Western regimes, have endorsed a march of homosexualists in Warsaw on June 9. The march was organised by leftwing extremists.
The U.S. and the U.K. regime even participated with an official delegation at the immoral march. The Irish ambassy was an official partner.
Mother Russia did in no way endorse the grizzly event.
Picture: © Magic Madzik, CC BY, #newsTxmkavwkhi
