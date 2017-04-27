Clicks144
New German Bishop: Truth is changeable, "Spirit of the Council" is consistent
On April 18, Pope Francis appointed Peter Kohlgraf as bishop of Mainz. He follows the liberal Cardinal Karl Lehmann.
In 2011 Kohlgraf summarized his views of the Second Vatican Council in the German journal „Pastoraltheologische Informationen“. Kohlgraf interprets the council as rupture. The innovations concern the collegiality of bishops, the interpretation of other religions, God’s plan to save all men, Freedom of religion and the understanding of revelation.
The new bishop praises the so-called "spirit of the Council". This spirit is – according to Kohlgraf - consistent with the texts of the Council. He finds the spirit already in the writings of those theologians that prepared the way for the Council.
Kohlgraf rejects the Catholic teaching on Tradition and truth as laid down in the Catechism of the Catholic Church. It explains in 85-87, that the deposit of faith is “what has been handed on”. The Church “listens to this devotedly, guards it with dedication, and expounds it faithfully”.
Kohlgraf takes another stand “than the Catechism". He considers truth to be "historical" and changeable. For Kohlgraf the practice is a place where truth originates. “Pastoral” does not mean the application of dogmatics but a place where truth develops.
