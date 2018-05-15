Clicks93
This Is Not the Catholic Church Anymore: Different Dioceses With Different Sacraments
Munich Cardinal Marx has claimed that different German dioceses could have different rules on Protestant Communion.
According to dpa (May 12) Marx said that the bishops’ conference has no competence to give orders to individual dioceses.
Mainz Bishop Peter Kohlgraf said to the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger (May 14) that each German bishop is free to establish his own discipline of the Sacraments.
He would even find it "exciting" to see what happens when something is applied in Cologne and something else in Aachen.
Such statements are an evident sign that the Catholic Church has seized to exist in Germany.
Picture: Reinhard Marx, Rainer Maria Woelki, © Raimond Spekking, CC BY-SA, #newsIghxoekhtu
According to dpa (May 12) Marx said that the bishops’ conference has no competence to give orders to individual dioceses.
Mainz Bishop Peter Kohlgraf said to the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger (May 14) that each German bishop is free to establish his own discipline of the Sacraments.
He would even find it "exciting" to see what happens when something is applied in Cologne and something else in Aachen.
Such statements are an evident sign that the Catholic Church has seized to exist in Germany.
Picture: Reinhard Marx, Rainer Maria Woelki, © Raimond Spekking, CC BY-SA, #newsIghxoekhtu