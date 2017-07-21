클릭 수23
A Worldwide Demographic Crisis is Looming
The most recent United Nations report on World Population Prospects shows that the world population is about to fall. In half of the countries of the world the reproduction rate is already below two children per woman. The fertility rate is falling in Africa.
The U.N. expects Europe to lose 90 million people until 2100. This is more than the population of Germany, Europe's biggest country.
Picture: © jdog90, CC BY, #newsSrpkfjglqj
The U.N. expects Europe to lose 90 million people until 2100. This is more than the population of Germany, Europe's biggest country.
Picture: © jdog90, CC BY, #newsSrpkfjglqj