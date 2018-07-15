Clicks0
Archbishop Celebrated Mass For Freemasons - Notice Later Scrubbed From Webpage
Manaus archdiocese in Brazil reported on May 6 on ArquidioceseDeManaus.org.br, that Archbishop Sergio Castrini had celebrated a Mass for freemasons in the church Sagrada Família in Tarumã.
The masonic audience attended in full attire including their aprons.
In his homily Castrini stated truthfully that what unites the [neo-modernist] Church with freemasons "is far greater than what divides us”.
The news caused outrage among [real] Catholics. In the meantime, the report about the scandal has disappeared from the archdiocesan webpage.
