Archbishop Celebrated Mass For Freemasons - Notice Later Scrubbed From Webpage

Manaus archdiocese in Brazil reported on May 6 on, that Archbishop Sergio Castrini had celebrated a Mass for freemasons in the church Sagrada Família in Tarumã.The masonic audience attended in full attire including their aprons.In his homily Castrini stated truthfully that what unites the [neo-modernist] Church with freemasons "is far greater than what divides us”.The news caused outrage among [real] Catholics. In the meantime, the report about the scandal has disappeared from the archdiocesan webpage.