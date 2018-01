Dr Stuart Reiss 4 hours ago

Amazing man. As a boy i read his life story, and i visited his cell in Auschwitz...and saw the crucifix he’d etched into the wall....now I have a Godson, called Maximilian, and another Godson who chose him as patron for his confirmation....this man is a true super-hero....he showed his heroisim at a point where humanity was at its weakest....in auschwitz one had to climb up to be human...and to become superhuman then?