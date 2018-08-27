Clicks268
Benedict XVI Confirms Having Set Measures Against McCarrick
Without referring to sources, NCRegister.com (August 26) has confirmed that the abuse allegations against Cardinal McCarrick "were certainly known to Benedict”.
The former pope "remembers instructing Cardinal Bertone to impose measures but cannot recall their exact nature.”
In an August 22 statement, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, a former nuncio in Washington, had revealed that Benedict XVI [secretly] imposed sanctions against McCarrick in 2009 or 2010.
The sanctions were later reversed by Pope Francis although he was well informed about the allegations against McCarrick.
Picture: Benedictus XVI, 2018-08-22, #newsOvbbwlpygo
