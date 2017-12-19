Language
Francis, Contradictions Without End

His attempt to turn his private letter to the bishops of Buenos Aires about Amoris Laetitia into Church teaching has gotten Pope Francis into hot water.

In that letter Francis claims that there is “no other interpretation” of Amoris Laetitia than to allow adulterers to receive Communion.

Sandro Magister noticed on his blog (December 18) that in Francis’ Roman diocese the instructions concerning Amoris Laetitia are much more restrictive. There is no doubt that these instructions were also approved by Francis. This means that confusion reigns.

mccallansteve
Contradictions, contradictions and more contradictions. It's all part of the master plan to destroy the Church. They will come close, but they won't succeed.
Dr Stuart Reiss
reminds me of the father of confusion....at this point all I can say is who cares...there's the word of Christ and there's the word of nutters...I'm sure the sheep know their shepherd and He knows His flock.....if anyone wants to follow the father of lies they are free to do so.....
