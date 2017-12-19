Clicks838
Francis, Contradictions Without End
His attempt to turn his private letter to the bishops of Buenos Aires about Amoris Laetitia into Church teaching has gotten Pope Francis into hot water.
In that letter Francis claims that there is “no other interpretation” of Amoris Laetitia than to allow adulterers to receive Communion.
Sandro Magister noticed on his blog (December 18) that in Francis’ Roman diocese the instructions concerning Amoris Laetitia are much more restrictive. There is no doubt that these instructions were also approved by Francis. This means that confusion reigns.
Picture: © Jeffrey Bruno, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsQxaycmzdda
