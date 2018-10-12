Language
Our Lady of Sorrows

One Million Children Praying the Rosary on 18th October

PARENTS/TEACHERS/SCHOOLS ETC PLEASE PARTICIATE IN THIS EVENT, INITIALLY STARTED BY A GROUP OF CHILDREN IN VENEZUALA 12YRS AGO WITH THE INTENT THAT A MIILION OTHER CHILDREN WOULD JOIN THEM.

see link

www.millionkidspraying.org/en/

Padre Pio said that when a million children say the Rosary, then the world would change.
