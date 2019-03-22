Sign this Petition Against Immoral "Drag Show" on Catholic USD Campus

This is a spiritual battle. And your voice really matters.

And you and I must respond today:

Because the University of San Diego -- a Catholic institution in California -- announced that it will be staging a pro-homosexual drag show called "PRIDE's Celebration of Gender Expression: Supreme Drag Superstar 8."If it's not canceled -- the event will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 in Shiley Theatre.What will happen at this vile event?Well, in a previous "show" one of the lewd performers appeared on stage dressed like Baphomet -- a satanic symbol -- wearing large devil horns.Then the pro-homosexual performer started singing "Good N'Evil" which claims that "Good is evil" and "all evil is good."The drag show has also been used to:-- Promote transgender bathrooms on campus-- Mock Catholic nuns with men dressed as "Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence"-- Recruit people to attend pro-homosexual "Pride" paradesAs you can tell, the smoke of Satan has literally infected this "Catholic" campus.Your petition means a lot.Because more and more students who are fighting to remain faithful to God depend on your voice for encouragement.So many Catholic students feel alone and abandoned by their pastors who act like wolves rather than true shepherds. Instead of denouncing the lies of the homosexual revolution, some pastors are even promoting its sinful and destructive lies.Unfortunately, the University of San Diego has gone off the rails of truth.