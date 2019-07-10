Francis Fooled By Abuse Hoax: Falsely Accused Priest Returns to Ministry

Father Silverio Mura returned to his parish after he was acquitted by the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith last March.He was suspended in May 2018 by Naples Cardinal Crescenzio Sepe after Arturo Borrelli had claimed that the priest had “abused” him back in 1989 when he was 13 years old. At the time, Mura was Borrelli's teacher of religion.Borelli staged simultaneously a huge media campaign in order to denigrate the innocent priest. The false victim was even received by Pope Francis who encouraged him to continue with his [false] accusations.Now, Borrelli has announced that he intends to harass the priest in his church.