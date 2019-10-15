Vatican Plans Liturgy With "Amazonian Face”

U.S. born Jesuit Thomas Reese asked at the Amazon Synod’s press conference (October 15) how an "indigenous Eucharist" would "look different."
Spanish born Moyobamba Bishop Rafael Escudero López-Brea, Peru, answered that it would contain some symbols, rituals or ornaments that do not have an impact on what is "essential" of the Eucharist.
Italian born Pando Bishop Eugenio Coter, Bolivia, announced that there will likely be an effort to give an "Amazonian face" to the liturgy, although the natives need the Church only as a relief organisation, for their religious needs they go to the Evangelicals.
As an example he spoke about using an alternative to incense, which is de facto abolished in the Novus Ordo.
There are already Eucharists with the Masonic face