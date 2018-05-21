Youth Synod Will Be Manipulated To Drive An Agenda – Cardinal Burke

Rome Life Forum

Cardinal Raymond Burke was asked at the(March 18) by a participant what can be expected from the synod on the youth in October.According to, he answered that he is expecting “more difficulties” if the organisers of the synod who were already at the helm of of the [manipulated] Synods on the Family will not have a "conversion of heart".For Burke it has already become evident that the youth synod "is being manipulated to drive forward [a] certain agenda.”