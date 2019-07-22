Benedict XVI Wanted Bergoglio as Secretary of State

Father Fernando Miguens told CruxNow.com (July 22) that in 2005, Benedict XVI offered Bergoglio to be his Secretary of State, but Bergoglio refused.“Benedict wanted to choose someone who had the nails of a ‘guitar player’ so that this person could face the reform,” Miguens, the former rector of the Catholic seminary of San Miguel, Buenos Aires, explained.In 2005 Bergoglio was still somewhat playing “neo-conservative." According to information available to CruxNow, the relation between Bergoglio and Benedict was “unsurpassable” and “personal.” The two regularly spoke at the phone.