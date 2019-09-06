Mozambique: Francis Deceives Young People With Wrong Statements

„All religions teach that God loves the people he creates,” Pope Francis claimed during a September 5 inter-religious meeting with Christian, Muslim and Hindu young people in Mozambique.However, what Francis said is untrue. The religions disagree about the existence of a personal God, about his relationship to men in general, and to members of other religions in particular.At the meeting, Francis staged himself as a showman. He interrupted the reading of his text by asking those present to loudly repeat phrases like "don't give up" or "always together."At one point, Francis solicited his audience to silently reflect about God’s love. All clapping, shouting and ululating stopped and they bowed their heads until Francis continued.