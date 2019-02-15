"Sexual Assault": Nasty Publicity Stunt Against Paris Nuncio

A 30-year-old employee of the city of Paris, France, accused Archbishop Luigi Ventura, 74, the Apostolic Nuncio in France, of “sexual assault”.The putative misdeed happened at a public 17 January greeting ceremony at the City Hall during which Ventura would have three times touched “quite profoundly” the buttocks of his accuser, “once in front of a witness.”The accuser works at the Paris general delegation for international relations.An investigation was opened on January 24 by the Paris prosecutor's office, although it has no power over a member of the diplomatic corps.On February 15 the gay magazine Têtu claimed that there is another, anonymous person accusing Ventura of a similar action during another January greeting ceremony.Paris maire Anne Hidalgo is an anti-Catholic bigot and a strong promoter of gay-ideology.Her man in charge of promoting this case is the socialist Patrick Klugman, a lawyer for FEMEN, and Hidalgo’s responsible for International Relations.Klugman has a history of lying to the public. In 2002 he accused French politician Jean-Marie Le Pen of having plagiarized Hitler’s closing speech at the November 1932 National Socialist Party Congress. But such a congress never took place.