Clicks3
Council Confirms: German Bishops Are Now Lapsed Catholics
By introducing Communion for Protestants seven German bishops have so far lapsed from the Faith. They have lost their episcopal authority. Catholics are not allowed to obey them any longer.
The worst predictions have become reality in Germany: Holy Communion is thrown to everybody who cares or doesn't care (Mt 7:6).
The German intercommunion bishops justify themselves by claiming that "faith alone" is sufficient for receiving Holy Communion.
But this opinion is condemned by the Council of Trent (1545-1563):
"lf anyone saith that faith alone is a sufficient preparation for receiving the Sacrament of the Most Holy Eucharist; let him be anathema." - Council of Trent, Session XIII, Canon XI.
Unlike the Second Vatican Council which was only a "pastoral council", the Council of Trent is a Council with infallible dogmatic authority. Therefore, the German intercommunion bishops are patently heretics and apostates.
Picture: Rainer Maria Woelki, Reinhard Marx, © Raimond Spekking, CC BY-SA, #newsSckcuinsjb
The worst predictions have become reality in Germany: Holy Communion is thrown to everybody who cares or doesn't care (Mt 7:6).
The German intercommunion bishops justify themselves by claiming that "faith alone" is sufficient for receiving Holy Communion.
But this opinion is condemned by the Council of Trent (1545-1563):
"lf anyone saith that faith alone is a sufficient preparation for receiving the Sacrament of the Most Holy Eucharist; let him be anathema." - Council of Trent, Session XIII, Canon XI.
Unlike the Second Vatican Council which was only a "pastoral council", the Council of Trent is a Council with infallible dogmatic authority. Therefore, the German intercommunion bishops are patently heretics and apostates.
Picture: Rainer Maria Woelki, Reinhard Marx, © Raimond Spekking, CC BY-SA, #newsSckcuinsjb