The Brits Flatter ISIS And Mistreat the Christians

Picture: Edward Pentin

Edward Pentin has visited the ancient city of Mosul, Iraq, which was retaken in July 2017 by the Iraqi army.Since then, out of tens of thousands of Christian families who lived there before 2014, only ten have returned, Pentin writes on his NCRegister (May 31).Talking to the Iraqi General Fares Zake, he asked Zake what the British - who participated in the recapture of the city - will do in case ISIS fighters will again turned up in the city.Alluding to the preferential treatment the British government has given to ISIS while denying Catholic religious and prelates visas, the General answered, “Oh, they’ll give them five-star treatment, meals for life”.Pentin spoke to many Iraqis who uttered a similar opinion.