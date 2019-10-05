Francis' Mumbo-Jumbo: Kneeling in Front of an Erection

During an October 4 mumbo-jumbo in the Vatican gardens, 17 shamans bowed in front of two wooden statues of the naked Pachamama, an Inca fertility goddess representing "earth mother," and, other smaller statues displaying penises and erections.
Francis willingly participated in the sham. The Francis' biographer and apologist Austin Ivereigh tried to present the two Pachamama statues as "the Visitation," that is, the meeting between "Our Lady" and "Saint Elizabeth" (Twitter, October 5).
He has not yet found a biblical explanation for the naked men. This is probably why he published a cropped picture of the event without the lying gentleman.
The biblical reference could be found here, "You prostituted yourself with the children of Egypt, your neighbours with the big penis, and you multiplied your prostitution to upset me" (Ezek 16,26).
#newsKcspthswgx
Clicks297
- Report
Social networks