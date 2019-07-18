Government Restriction on Religion: France And Qatar on Same Level

Government restrictions on religion have increased globally between 2007 and 2017, the most recent Pew Research Center annual report has found.The level of religious restrictions is highest in Israel and the Middle East and North Africa Muslim countries, except Libanon.Levels of social hostilities against religion have increased most in American, Europe and Black Africa.France and Qatar have similar, overall “high”, government restrictions against religion. France scores even higher than Qatar when it comes to general government harassment of religious groups.