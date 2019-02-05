Trump’s UN Ambassador Nominee “Celebrated” Homosexuality

On October 19, 2017, then U.S. State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert explained at the beginning of her press briefing that “many of us are wearing purple today to celebrate Spirit Day.”Nauert herself was wearing purple.Playing victim, Nauert explained that on "Spirit Day", we speak out against bullying of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered and intersex persons” who allegedly disproportionally face harassment because of their “identities”.Nauert is now Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. Ambassador to the U.N.Peter LaBarbera commented in January 2019 that pro-gay activism was a fixture of the Obama years, and that America hoped that this would stop under Trump.“Spirit Day” is organized by the anti-Christian hate-group GLAAD which is closely related to the Democratic Party.President Barack Obama has shown his support for “Spirit Day”.