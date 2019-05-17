Francis Is “Wrong,” “Contradicts Church Doctrine,” But Is "No Heretic" – Bishop Schneider

Pope Francis' claim that the death penalty is immoral is a "contradiction" not a "development" of Catholic doctrine, Bishop Athanasius Schneider told EWTN on May 16.
He went on explaining that Francis’ Abu Dhabi declaration is wrong because it claims that God wills the positive diversity of the sexes and the bad diversity of religions in the same way. Schneider asks for a public correction because this claim is "wrong.”
Nevertheless, the Open Letter accusing Francis of heresy goes for him "too far." He believes that Francis’ [wrong] statements about marriage do “not rise to the level of heresy.”
He presents the strange theory that Francis denies the truth “in practice” but “not by words.”
The [obvious] presence of formal heresy in Francis' statements are for him only "ambiguities" which "practically" contribute to the spreading of "wrong teachings."
It seems evident that Schneider would consider the same "ambiguities" to be "heresies" if they were pronounced by somebody who is not a pope.
#newsNpgdfsyuhj
Clicks2
- Report
Social networks