Francis Ready To Share Eucharist With Non-Catholics

“There is already Christian unity,” Pope Francis claimed on his June 2 flight from Sibiu, Romania, to Rome.He added, “Let’s not wait for the theologians to come to agreement on the Eucharist.”Father Thomas Reese asks on religionnews.com (June 5) if Francis was “signaling his willingness to move toward Eucharistic sharing without total theological agreement” which according to Reese “would be consistent with everything else he is saying.”But the reality is different. In Romania, Francis could not even pray the “Our Father” with the Romanian Orthodox Patriarch due to lack of unity. Francis said it in Latin, the Patriarch afterwards in Romanian.Further: The Eucharist is not about "the theologians" but about "theology," which means, about the truth. Eucharist without truth is a lie.