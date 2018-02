Archbishop Chaput Corrects Cardinal Marx, “Cooperation With Mortal Sin”

archphila.org

Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput who in better times would have been named a cardinal, reprimanded the controversial Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx for supporting the blessing of gravely sinful gay pseudo-marriages.Writing on(February 6), Chaput does not name Marx but “senior voices in the leadership of the Church in Germany”.He explains that any blessing of gay unions cooperates in a "morally forbidden act" concluding that “there is no truth, no real mercy, and no authentic compassion, in blessing a course of action that leads persons away from God.”