Archbishop Chaput Corrects Cardinal Marx, “Cooperation With Mortal Sin”
Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput who in better times would have been named a cardinal, reprimanded the controversial Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx for supporting the blessing of gravely sinful gay pseudo-marriages.
Writing on archphila.org (February 6), Chaput does not name Marx but “senior voices in the leadership of the Church in Germany”.
He explains that any blessing of gay unions cooperates in a "morally forbidden act" concluding that “there is no truth, no real mercy, and no authentic compassion, in blessing a course of action that leads persons away from God.”
Picture: Charles Chaput, © HazteOir.org, CC BY-SA, #newsRxnxtqodxe
