Vatican Invited Gay Propagandist To Speak At “World Meeting Of Families”
The homosex propagandist, Father James Martin has been invited by the Vatican and by Dublin archdiocese as a key-note speaker at the World Meeting of Families in August.
Martin announced on Twitter (June 11) that he will speak before the visit of Pope Francis about how to welcome "LGBT people" in the Church.
Liberal Journalist Christopher Lamb stated on Twitter the obvious, Martin's choice is a "significant endorsement" of Martin's gay propaganda.
Picture: James Martin, © Shawn, Flickr, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsVvvoplhrkn
