New Francis Cardinal Operates Like a Termite - by Father Reto Nay

The coat of arms of neo-cardinal Michael Czerny, a social worker and Jesuit, is revealing.It shows a boat with four black people. This is not the boat of Peter as symbol for the Church, but a boat of human traffickers who become rich by smuggling people into Europe risking their lives. The Vatican mass-immigration party backs these criminals.Czerny’s episcopal motto is(Latin for: “receive,” “take in”). In the context of the boat of human traffickers, it is an appeal to bring illegals as consumers and cheap labourers into Europe and to deprive their home countries of their youth and future.happens also to be the first word of a famous prayer contained in the Spiritual Exercises of Saint Ignatius of Loyola.Thus, the symbols and the words are still there, but they have been made into an empty facade in order to serve empty politics.In the hands of the Francis party, the Church turns into a house eaten by termites.