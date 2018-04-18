Clicks534
Maronite Patriarch Contradicts Francis' Heresy
Hell is a state of permanent self-exclusion from communion with God, writes Maronite Patriarch Béchara Cardinal Raï in the doctrinal handbook "The Truth That Liberates and Unites", realeased on April 9.
Raï underlines that the Church rejects an “apocatastasis” doctrine, according to which at the end all creatures will be reintegrated into heaven.
Pope Francis denied on March 29 the existence of hell.
Picture: Béchara Pierre Raï, © Piotr Rymuza, CC BY-SA, #newsUsnbjijtyz
