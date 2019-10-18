Francis Followers Stop Train, But Brits Fight Back - By Dr Geoffrey Brushwood

Two Extinction Rebels got what they deserved today, a good thrashing.Extinction Rebellion is a U.K. climate alarmism movement with the aim of using “civil disobedience” to compel government action in a non-democratic way.Fed up commuters dragged down two Extinction Rebellion members who had climbed up to the roof of a commuter train at Canning Town, in London with a banner that read “Business as usual = death" (video down below).The commuters waiting to board the train, very nearly gave the two morons a first-hand experience of death and extinction. Both protesters were arrested and are said to be in custody.Meanwhile at another station in Shadwell in East London, a Catholic Priest, 52-year-old Passionist Father Martin Newell got arrested together with his colleague Sue Parfitt a 77-year-old Anglican woman priest, whilst they were attempting an “ecumenical protest” atop a Dockland Light Railways train destined for the City.Father Newell from Birmingham diocese, where the latest English Saint John Henry Newman hails from, is a dedicated member of ‘Christian Climate Action’ the Christian arm of Extinction Rebellion.This is 5th time he has been arrested in as many months. He was arrested last Sunday together with a Catholic nun, Sister Katrina Alton of the Sisters of St Joseph of Peace, when instead of offering Sunday Mass, he attempted to glue himself to the ground outside Scotland Yard, in solidarity with some disabled protesters who demanded that police return some vital equipment of theirs, that had been seized several days previously.Fr. Newell said: "I am here to help raise the alarm, to call for a profound ecological conversion. The life of God's creation is under threat, especially the lives of God's poor. I am here to help protect our common home, our mother, our sister which is among the most abused of our neighbours, as Pope Francis has said."