Francis: Don't Be "Afraid" Of Different Religions Because God "Allowed" It

Pope Francis made his recent Morocco trip because God wants that there be "fraternity" among the Church and the Muslims, Francis explained at the April 3 General Audience.Francis wanted to be with "our Muslim brothers and sisters" whom he called "children of Abraham like us.”God wanted to "allow" the existence of many religions, he added, "Scholastic theologians say: God's permissive will; he wanted to allow this reality."Contradicting Saint Paul, Francis claimed that all religions look to God, “We should not be afraid of difference, God has allowed it."If this reasoning were true one should neither be "afraid" of climate change, wars or pedophilia because God "allows" this as well.