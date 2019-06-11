Order Of Malta Forbids Old Latin Mass

Giacomo Dalla Torre, the Grand Master of the Order of Malta, has decreed that all liturgical ceremonies within the order must be in the Novus Ordo "and not the extraordinary rite."Dalla Torre announced this in a June 10 letter (pictured) to the superiors of the order. The stipulation is in contradiction with the spirit of Benedict XVI's Summorum Pontificum.It applies to all the official masses for investitures, pilgrimages, and feasts of the order.The superiors must make sure that the decree is respected. It is valid with immediate effect.