Pope Francis Celebrated Lampedusa Mass – by Invitation Only

Francis celebrated an exclusive “Mass for migrants” in St. Peter’s Basilica on July 8 in commemoration of his journey to the Italian island Lampedusa, six years ago.
Lampedusa is a destination point of human traffickers coming from Libya.
The Mass was by invitation only in order to avoid embarrassing pictures of empty pews, as promoting mass-immigration and human trafficking is mostly a private obsession of Francis.
Only 250 people, immigrants and agents of the immigration business, where present in Saint Peter’s church. The Ferula (picture) used by Francis was made from parts of boat used by traffickers. It looked like a piece of firewood.
