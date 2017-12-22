Clicks673
Write a comment …
How appropriate: A Christless Christmas tree for a Christless Vatican.View 4 more likes.
We are at war brothers and sisters, we always have been, yet now the deceitful enemy often wears the garments of bishops, priests, theologians...View 2 more likes.
UNITY of the remnant faithful is very important. One Christ, One Faith, One Apostolic Faithful Remnant Church.
UNITY of the remnant faithful is very important. One Christ, One Faith, One Apostolic Faithful Remnant Church.
El camino del anticristo es preparado por la segunda bestia
Los católicos estamos estupefactos que el árbol de Navidad del Vaticano no tenga símbolos cristianos