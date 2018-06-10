Clicks64
Save the Franciscan Sisters of Reutberg!
They all know it: the archdiocese of Munich wants to close the monastery Reutberg against the will of the sisters and the faithful and prevents for years, that the convent by nuns of other monasteries or postulants can ensure the continuity in the 400th year of its existence.
With the expulsion of the last sisters, all the possessions of the monastery receives the Archdiocese of Munich. And what may be even more important for the pastoral strategists: once again a place of worship, a place where the catholic sacrifice and atonement theology is still alive, is erased.
Please do not take this without contradiction! Remember the parable of the unjust judge and practice solidarity: read, sign and spread the petition of the friends of the monastery against the intended closure of the Franciscan monastery Reutberg.
More information in German can be found here:
www.freunde-des-kloster-reutberg.de
God bless you!
