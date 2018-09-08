Has Pope Francis Become Like an Abusive Father? - by Dr Geoffrey Brushwood

I was speaking to an American priest today. He said he was told that at the meeting of his Washington clergy with Cardinal Wuerl a young priest said in support, “What do you have to loose now? Its never too late to be a father and clean things up. If you've done nothing criminal, fine. Now be the bishop we need you to be.”The priest I was speaking to, said that asking for the resignation of a bishop or pope was like patricide for him.I see his point. But unlike that priest, I am not shaped by the Church for the Church. I am shaped by God to be in my vocation, but not moulded to be part of an institution. I therefore have no hangups, about questioning abuse of authority.This pope loathes the papacy. It’s clear from everything he does like not cooperating with what’s required of his office. Or else he’s egotistical. Either way it’s the same outcome. If then he and others like him are bent on ruining the Church then any sane person who recognises that is within reason to ask them to clear off.If I had an abusive father, who wanted to abuse my mother or a younger sibling, I would with greater love for the weak, stand between them and my father.Who knows what might happen if I stand and hold a physical barrier. Perhaps my father might attack me and I may have to retaliate in a just cause. And I think I will.I love my father dearly but will not stand by to see him abuse his position.There is a liturgical and canonical process of stripping a bishop. It wouldn't be there unless we need to use it.So I don’t fear calling for the resignation of abusers.