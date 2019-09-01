Retired Bishop Celebrates Assumption Mass for Society of Saint Pius X

Retired Chur Bishop Vitus Huonder, 77, Switzerland, celebrated the 9:40 Assumption Mass (August 15) in the church of the priory Saint Charles Borromeo of the Fraternity of Saint Pius X in Oberriet, Switzerland.The Fraternity is in bad terms with the local Bishop Markus Büchel of Saint Gallen. Huonder’s presence had not been announced in the Mass bulletin of the priory. He celebrated a sung Mass, alone without deacon or subdeacon.During his time in office, Huonder was the usual “conservative” bishop who drops Catholics in difficulties and protects and promotes the liberals. In 2013 his spokesman justified abortion.